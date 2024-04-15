US Army’s Mid-Range Capability makes its first deployment in the Philippines for Salaknib 24

NORTHERN LUZON, Philippines – In a historic first, the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force successfully deployed the Mid-Range Capability (MRC) missile system to Northern Luzon, Philippines, on April 11, 2024, as part of Exercise Salaknib 24. This landmark deployment marks a significant milestone for the new capability while enhancing interoperability, readiness, and defense capabilities in coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Covering a journey of more than 8,000 miles in over 15 hours, the Mid-Range Capability (MRC) reached the Philippines aboard the C-17 Globemaster III airframe. The historic deployment, undertaken in part with the pilots and flight crew of the U.S. Air Force's 62nd Airlift Wing from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, showcases the extensive reach and logistical precision of the Joint Force and represents a significant achievement for the Air Force, marking the first time the service has flown the exquisite capability.

“This is a significant step in our partnership with the Philippines, our oldest treaty ally in the region. We’re grateful to our partners in the Armed Forces of the Philippines and we’re excited to expand our security cooperation as we bring this new capability to Luzon. This creates several new collaboration opportunities for our bilateral training and readiness, we look forward to growing together,” said Brig. Gen. Bernard Harrington, commanding general of the 1MDTF.

The 1MDTF’s MRC is a land-based, ground-launched system that enhances multi-domain fires. A versatile capability, the MRC Launcher can fire the Standard Missile 6 (SM-6) and the Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM). The full configuration of MRC comprises a battery operations center, four launchers, prime movers, and modified trailers.

Salaknib 24 directly supports the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and U.S. Army Pacific efforts in enhancing bilateral U.S. land power capacity and capabilities for joint operations. By bolstering our collective readiness with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Salaknib improves our operational capabilities and strengthens the longstanding and strong U.S.-Philippine Alliance, displaying our dedication to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2024 Date Posted: 04.15.2024 19:54 Story ID: 468606 Location: PH Web Views: 19 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Army’s Mid-Range Capability makes its first deployment in the Philippines for Salaknib 24, by CPT Ryan DeBooy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.