Mid-Range Capability (MRC) Launcher from Charlie Battery, 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, Long Range Fires Battalion, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force is loaded into a U.S Air Force C-17 Globemaster III as part of the capability’s first deployment into theater on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., April 4, 2024. The historic deployment, undertaken in part with the pilots and flight crew of the U.S. Air Force's 62nd and 446th Airlift Wings from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., marks the first time the service has flown the exquisite capability. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Ryan DeBooy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2024 Date Posted: 04.15.2024 19:54 Photo ID: 8342084 VIRIN: 240407-A-NH731-4917 Resolution: 2185x1457 Size: 1.23 MB Location: PH Web Views: 21 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Army’s Mid-Range Capability makes its first deployment in the Philippines for Salaknib 24 [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Ryan DeBooy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.