    ALS Blues Inspection [Image 5 of 6]

    ALS Blues Inspection

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force MSgt. Charles Cornacchio, Airman Leadership School commandant conducts blue inspection at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 28, 2024. Before their graduation, every class at JB Charleston ALS undergoes a blues inspection to ensure that all uniforms are worn correctly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024 19:08
    Photo ID: 8342027
    VIRIN: 240228-F-CG010-1005
    Resolution: 3600x2405
    Size: 3.88 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
    This work, ALS Blues Inspection [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Base Charleston

