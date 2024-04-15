U.S. Air Force MSgt. Charles Cornacchio, Airman Leadership School commandant conducts blue inspection at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 28, 2024. Before their graduation, every class at JB Charleston ALS undergoes a blues inspection to ensure that all uniforms are worn correctly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2024 Date Posted: 04.15.2024 19:08 Photo ID: 8342027 VIRIN: 240228-F-CG010-1005 Resolution: 3600x2405 Size: 3.88 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ALS Blues Inspection [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.