ALS Blues Inspection

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Airman Leadership School line up in formation for blues inspection at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 28, 2024. Every class at JB Charleston ALS goes through a blues inspection to make sure everyone's uniforms were being worn correctly before their graduation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

