U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Airman Leadership School line up in formation for blues inspection at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 28, 2024. Before their graduation, each class at JB Charleston ALS is subjected to a blues inspection to ensure uniforms were being worn correctly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2024 19:08
|Photo ID:
|8342025
|VIRIN:
|240228-F-CG010-1001
|Resolution:
|3600x2404
|Size:
|4.1 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ALS Blues Inspection [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
