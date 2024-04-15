Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Almost Done: The Journey Continues at the Happiest Place on Earth [Image 5 of 5]

    Almost Done: The Journey Continues at the Happiest Place on Earth

    ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas Nofziger 

    Army Public Affairs Center

    Sgt. 1st Class Nick Nofziger poses with his Disneyland Resort co-workers following his reenlistment and promotion ceremonies in Anaheim, Calif. February 19, 2024. The efforts of the Disneyland Resort communications and public affairs team resulted in Nofziger being granted the rare opportunity to hold his ceremonies in front of the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle and be interviewed by the local ABC affiliate. Nofziger is currently serving as the first Training with Industry communications fellow at the Disneyland Resort. (Photo courtesy of Christian Thompson, Disneyland Resort)

    TAGS

    Army Public Affairs
    Disneyland
    Training with Industry

