Sgt. 1st Class Nick Nofziger poses with his Disneyland Resort co-workers following his reenlistment and promotion ceremonies in Anaheim, Calif. February 19, 2024. The efforts of the Disneyland Resort communications and public affairs team resulted in Nofziger being granted the rare opportunity to hold his ceremonies in front of the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle and be interviewed by the local ABC affiliate. Nofziger is currently serving as the first Training with Industry communications fellow at the Disneyland Resort. (Photo courtesy of Christian Thompson, Disneyland Resort)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2024 14:11
|Photo ID:
|8340968
|VIRIN:
|240219-A-AP391-1005
|Resolution:
|1731x1155
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|ANAHEIM, CA, US
|Hometown:
|CINCINNATI, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Almost Done: The Journey Continues at the Happiest Place on Earth [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Nicholas Nofziger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT