    Almost Done: The Journey Continues at the Happiest Place on Earth [Image 4 of 5]

    Almost Done: The Journey Continues at the Happiest Place on Earth

    ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas Nofziger 

    Army Public Affairs Center

    (From left to right) Lt. Col. Allie Scott, Sgt. 1st Class Nick Nofziger, Maj. Roxy Thompson, and Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Licea pose in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Resort, Anaheim, Calif. February 19, 2024. Nofziger had just been promoted and reenlisted in front of the iconic theme park location. All four Soldiers had previously worked together at Fort Bliss, Texas as members of the public affairs staff of 1st Armored Division. Nofziger is currently serving as the first Training with Industry communications fellow at the Disneyland Resort. (Photo courtesy of Christian Thompson, Disneyland Resort)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024 14:11
    Photo ID: 8340967
    VIRIN: 240219-A-AP391-1004
    Resolution: 1731x1155
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: ANAHEIM, CA, US
    Hometown: CINCINNATI, OH, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Almost Done: The Journey Continues at the Happiest Place on Earth [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Nicholas Nofziger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Public Affairs
    Disneyland
    Training with Industry

