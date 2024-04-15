Almost Done: The Journey Continues at the Happiest Place on Earth

(From left to right) Lt. Col. Allie Scott, Sgt. 1st Class Nick Nofziger, Maj. Roxy Thompson, and Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Licea pose in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Resort, Anaheim, Calif. February 19, 2024. Nofziger had just been promoted and reenlisted in front of the iconic theme park location. All four Soldiers had previously worked together at Fort Bliss, Texas as members of the public affairs staff of 1st Armored Division. Nofziger is currently serving as the first Training with Industry communications fellow at the Disneyland Resort. (Photo courtesy of Christian Thompson, Disneyland Resort)

Date Taken: 02.19.2024
Location: ANAHEIM, CA, US