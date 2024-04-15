Almost Done: The Journey Continues at the Happiest Place on Earth

Maj. Roxy Thompson, officer in charge, Army Productions, Defense Media Activity, administers the oath of enlistment to Staff Sgt. Nick Nofziger at Disneyland Resort, Anaheim, Calif. February 19, 2024. Thompson and Nofziger previously served together during combat operations in Afghanistan and at Fort Bliss, Texas. Nofziger was promoted to Sgt. 1st Class following his reenlistment. Nofziger is currently serving as the first Training with Industry communications fellow at the Disneyland Resort. (Photo courtesy of Christian Thompson, Disneyland Resort)

