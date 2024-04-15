Silver Valley High School put on a performance of Every 15 Minutes at Silver Valley High School in Yermo, California, April 4 and 5, 2024. On the second day of the program, a simulated funeral was held where testimonies were given by parents of the deceased, showing attendees the significant impact drunk driving has on so many people.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2024 14:01
Every 15 Minutes: Drunk Driving
