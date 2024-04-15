Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Every 15 Minutes: Drunk Driving [Image 3 of 3]

    Every 15 Minutes: Drunk Driving

    UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Anika Avila 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Silver Valley High School put on a performance of Every 15 Minutes at Silver Valley High School in Yermo, California, April 4 and 5, 2024. On the second day of the program, a simulated funeral was held where testimonies were given by parents of the deceased, showing attendees the significant impact drunk driving has on so many people.

