Every 15 Minutes: Drunk Driving

During the Every 15 Minutes simulation, firefighters from Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow fire department carry a "wounded" teenager on a stretcher to a helicopter to be medically evacuated at Silver Valley High School in Yermo, California, April 4, 2024. The evacuation showed servicemembers from MCLB Barstow and high school students the negative impact getting behind the wheel while intoxicated can have.

Date Taken: 04.04.2024