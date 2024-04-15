Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Every 15 Minutes: Drunk Driving [Image 2 of 3]

    Every 15 Minutes: Drunk Driving

    UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Anika Avila 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    During the Every 15 Minutes simulation, firefighters from Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow fire department carry a "wounded" teenager on a stretcher to a helicopter to be medically evacuated at Silver Valley High School in Yermo, California, April 4, 2024. The evacuation showed servicemembers from MCLB Barstow and high school students the negative impact getting behind the wheel while intoxicated can have.

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024 14:01
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Every 15 Minutes: Drunk Driving [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Anika Avila, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    drunk driving
    drinking
    MCLB Barstow
    Every 15 Minutes
    Silver Valley High School

