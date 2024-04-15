Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Anika Avila 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Firefighters from Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow fire department use the Jaws of Life in response to a simulated 911 call for a drunk-driving crash at Silver Valley High School in Yermo, California, April 4, 2024. The drunk driving scenario was reenacted as part of California Highway Patrol's Every 15 Minutes campaign, a program targeted to make high school students consider the consequences of drinking and driving.

    This work, Every 15 Minutes: Drunk Driving [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Anika Avila, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    drunk driving
    drinking
    MCLB Barstow
    Every 15 Minutes
    Silver Valley High School

