Every 15 Minutes: Drunk Driving

Firefighters from Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow fire department use the Jaws of Life in response to a simulated 911 call for a drunk-driving crash at Silver Valley High School in Yermo, California, April 4, 2024. The drunk driving scenario was reenacted as part of California Highway Patrol's Every 15 Minutes campaign, a program targeted to make high school students consider the consequences of drinking and driving.
