U.S. Marines with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, stand in formation after completing the motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, April 11, 2024. The company motivational run is the last physical training event the Marines will conduct before they graduate from MCRD San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jesse K. Carter-Powell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2024 Date Posted: 04.15.2024 13:00 Photo ID: 8340778 VIRIN: 240411-M-FM618-1230 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 11.27 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mike Company Motivational Run [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Jesse Carter-Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.