U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Matthew Phelps, the commanding officer of 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, speaks to the friends and families of the new Marines of Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, April 11, 2024. The company motivational run is the last physical training event the Marines will conduct before they graduate from MCRD San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jesse K. Carter-Powell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2024 Date Posted: 04.15.2024 13:03 Photo ID: 8340775 VIRIN: 240411-M-FM618-1241 Resolution: 3169x4753 Size: 7.09 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mike Company Motivational Run [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Jesse Carter-Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.