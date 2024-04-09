Mike Company Motivational Run

A U.S. Marine with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, rings the 3rd Battalion liberty bell at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, April 11, 2024. The company motivational run is the last physical training event the Marines will conduct before they graduate from MCRD San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jesse K. Carter-Powell)

