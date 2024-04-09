Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mike Company Motivational Run [Image 9 of 11]

    Mike Company Motivational Run

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jesse Carter-Powell 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego     

    A U.S. Marine with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, rings the 3rd Battalion liberty bell at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, April 11, 2024. The company motivational run is the last physical training event the Marines will conduct before they graduate from MCRD San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jesse K. Carter-Powell)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mike Company Motivational Run [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Jesse Carter-Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    San Diego
    Motivational Run
    Recruit Training
    MIke Company
    MCRDSD

