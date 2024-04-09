CENTAM GUARDIAN 24 Closing Ceremony

CENTAM GUARDIAN 24 concludes with a closing ceremony April 12, 2024 at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras. CENTAM GUARDIAN 24 is an annual, multinational exercise designed to strengthen interoperability, domain awareness, information sharing, and counter-threat capabilities between the United States and participating Central American partner nations. It is a U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM)-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved exercise that is nested under JS-Large Scale Global Exercise 2024 (LSGE 24). (U.S. Air Force Photo by: Staff Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2024 12:30
|Photo ID:
|8340750
|VIRIN:
|240412-F-KD333-3496
|Resolution:
|2889x1899
|Size:
|640.52 KB
|Location:
|SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
