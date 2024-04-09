U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Alvin Holsey

Military Deputy Commander, United States Southern Command, Laura F. Dogu, U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Honduras, military leaders from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala attend the CENTAM GUARDIAN 24 Closing Ceremony April 12, 2024 at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras to celebrate participants from each country on their efforts during the exercise. CENTAM GUARDIAN 24 is an annual, multinational exercise designed to strengthen interoperability, domain awareness, information sharing, and counter-threat capabilities between the United States and participating Central American partner nations. It is a U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM)-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved exercise that is nested under JS-Large Scale Global Exercise 2024 (LSGE 24). (U.S. Air Force Photo by: Staff Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson)

