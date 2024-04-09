Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CENTAM GUARDIAN 24 Closing Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    CENTAM GUARDIAN 24 Closing Ceremony

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Alvin Holsey
    Military Deputy Commander, United States Southern Command, Laura F. Dogu, U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Honduras, military leaders from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala attend the CENTAM GUARDIAN 24 Closing Ceremony April 12, 2024 at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras to celebrate participants from each country on their efforts during the exercise. CENTAM GUARDIAN 24 is an annual, multinational exercise designed to strengthen interoperability, domain awareness, information sharing, and counter-threat capabilities between the United States and participating Central American partner nations. It is a U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM)-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved exercise that is nested under JS-Large Scale Global Exercise 2024 (LSGE 24). (U.S. Air Force Photo by: Staff Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024 12:30
    Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
