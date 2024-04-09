Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CENTAM GUARDIAN 24 Closing Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    CENTAM GUARDIAN 24 Closing Ceremony

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    CENTAM GUARDIAN 24 concludes with a closing ceremony April 12, 2024 at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras. CENTAM GUARDIAN 24 is an annual, multinational exercise designed to strengthen interoperability, domain awareness, information sharing, and counter-threat capabilities between the United States and participating Central American partner nations. It is a U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM)-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved exercise that is nested under JS-Large Scale Global Exercise 2024 (LSGE 24). (U.S. Air Force Photo by: Staff Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024
    Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CENTAM GUARDIAN 24 Closing Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Shelby Pruitt-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

