Sailors Participate in PRT

MAYPORT, Fla. (Apr. 14, 2024) – Master-at-Arms 1st Class Rogoberto Villeda conducts planks during U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet’s Navy Reserves physical readiness test, Apr. 14. COMUSNAVSO/4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Sippel)

