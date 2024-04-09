MAYPORT, Fla. (Apr. 14, 2024) – Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Travis Ferrari finishes his run during U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet’s Navy Reserves physical readiness test, Apr. 14. COMUSNAVSO/4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Sippel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2024 Date Posted: 04.15.2024 10:54 Photo ID: 8340598 VIRIN: 240414-N-AW702-1006 Resolution: 2125x1416 Size: 601.59 KB Location: MAYPORT, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Participate in PRT [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.