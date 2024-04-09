Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Participate in PRT

    Sailors Participate in PRT

    MAYPORT, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    MAYPORT, Fla. (Apr. 14, 2024) – Master Chief Electronics Technician Ryan Magill (left), a native of Valparaiso, Ind., conducts push-ups during U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet’s Navy Reserves physical readiness test, Apr. 14. COMUSNAVSO/4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Sippel)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024 10:54
    Photo ID: 8340597
    VIRIN: 240414-N-AW702-1001
    Resolution: 2388x1592
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: MAYPORT, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Participate in PRT [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sailors Participate in PRT
    Sailors Participate in PRT
    Sailors Participate in PRT

    US NAVY
    PRT

