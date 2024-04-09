Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Amicizia

    POLAND

    04.14.2024

    Photo by Capt. Gabrielle Hildebrand 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Col. Ryan Kendall, commander of the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, is told the capabilities of the Eurofighter he is sitting in by a Eurofighter pilot, Task Force 4th Wing, White Eagle II, Malbork Air Base, Poland, April 14, 2024. As part of NATO's assurance measures, Task Force 4th Wing is assigned to the NATO enhanced air policing mission. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Gabrielle Hildebrand)

    This work, Amicizia [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Gabrielle Hildebrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

