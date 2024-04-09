U.S. Army Col. Ryan Kendall, commander of the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, is told the capabilities of the Eurofighter he is sitting in by a Eurofighter pilot, Task Force 4th Wing, White Eagle II, Malbork Air Base, Poland, April 14, 2024. As part of NATO's assurance measures, Task Force 4th Wing is assigned to the NATO enhanced air policing mission. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Gabrielle Hildebrand)

Date Taken: 04.14.2024 Date Posted: 04.15.2024