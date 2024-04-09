U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack Battalion), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, receive a Eurofighter capabilities brief from a Eurofighter pilot assigned to Task Force 4th Wing, White Eagle II, Malbork Air Base, Poland, April 14, 2024. As part of NATO's assurance measures, Task Force 4th Wing is assigned to the NATO enhanced air policing mission. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Gabrielle Hildebrand)

