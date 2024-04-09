TR Legalmen

PHILIPPINE SEA (April3, 2024) U.S. Navy Legalman 2nd Class Ty Overstreet, from San Fernando Valley, Calif., right, and Legalman 1st Class Meilin Langi, from West Valley City, Utah, complete legal documents aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), April 13, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Krescent Peters)

