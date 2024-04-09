Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hangar Bay Maintenance [Image 7 of 8]

    Hangar Bay Maintenance

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Adina Phebus 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PHILIPPINE SEA (April 14, 2024) U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Edwin Ceverino, from Aiken, S.C., performs maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), April 14, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adina Phebus)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024 04:51
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
