U.S. Army Soldier 1st Lt. Nathan Nunn, assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, throws a sand bag of a 10 foot high bar while competing in the Best Ranger Competition on Fort Moore, Ga. The David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition is a three-day competition that pits the military's best two-person Ranger teams against each other as they compete for the title of Best Ranger. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough)

