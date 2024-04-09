Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Best Ranger Competition [Image 1 of 10]

    Best Ranger Competition

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Soldier 1st Lt. Nathan Nunn, assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, throws a sand bag of a 10 foot high bar while competing in the Best Ranger Competition on Fort Moore, Ga. The David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition is a three-day competition that pits the military's best two-person Ranger teams against each other as they compete for the title of Best Ranger. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.14.2024 21:49
    Photo ID: 8339892
    VIRIN: 240413-A-NT242-8614
    Resolution: 2567x3850
    Size: 5.36 MB
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Ranger Competition [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Best Ranger Competition
    Best Ranger Competition 2024
    Best Ranger Competition 2024
    Best Ranger Competition 2024
    Best Ranger Competition 2024
    Best Ranger Competition 2024
    Best Ranger Competition 2024
    Best Ranger Competition 2024
    Best Ranger Competition 2024
    Best Ranger Competition 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RANGERS
    InfantryWeek
    BRC24
    BestRanger2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT