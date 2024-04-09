U.S. Army Soldier 1st Lt. Nathan Nunn, assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, throws a sand bag of a 10 foot high bar while competing in the Best Ranger Competition on Fort Moore, Ga. The David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition is a three-day competition that pits the military's best two-person Ranger teams against each other as they compete for the title of Best Ranger. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2024 21:49
|Photo ID:
|8339892
|VIRIN:
|240413-A-NT242-8614
|Resolution:
|2567x3850
|Size:
|5.36 MB
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Ranger Competition [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS
