U.S. Army Soldier 1Lt. Anthony Capobianco, assigned to the 25th Infantry Division, swings his way through the overhead bars during the competition course on day 2 of the Best Ranger Competition on Fort Moore, Ga. The David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition is a three-day competition that pits the military's best two-person Ranger teams against each other as they compete for the title of Best Ranger. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2024 21:49
|Photo ID:
|8339917
|VIRIN:
|240413-A-NT242-6153
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|11.69 MB
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Ranger Competition 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
