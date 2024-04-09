U.S. Army Soldiers Sgt. James and Sgt. Coy Anderson, assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment, uses a saw to breach the door in the breaching event on day 2 of the Best Ranger Competition on Fort Moore, Ga. The David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition is a three-day competition that pits the military's best two-person Ranger teams against each other as they compete for the title of Best Ranger. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2024 Date Posted: 04.14.2024 21:49 Photo ID: 8339898 VIRIN: 240413-A-NT242-1134 Resolution: 3658x5487 Size: 8.12 MB Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Best Ranger Competition 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.