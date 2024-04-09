Pa. Army National Guard Soldiers compete in 2024 Best Warrior Competition

Fifteen Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldiers from around the state competed in three categories at the 2024 state Best Warrior Competition April 10-14 at Fort Indiantown Gap. The Soldiers competed in nine events designed to test their physical and mental endurance: night land navigation, a medical event, a written exam, a mystery event, weapons zero and qualification, the obstacle course, the Army Combat Fitness Test, a 12-mile ruck march, and finally, a leadership/appearance board. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zane Craig)



U.S. Army Spc. Ian Zimmerman, an infantryman with Delta Co., 1st Battalion, 110th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, of Pittsburgh, Pa., won the best Soldier portion of the competition.



U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Patrick Stevens, a recruiting and retention NCO with Pennsylvania Recruiting and Retention Battalion, Joint Force Headquarters, of New Cumberland, Pa., won the best noncommissioned officer portion of the competition.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Chad Goodhart, a cavalry scout with Delta Troop, 2nd Battalion, 104th Cavalry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, of Mount Holly Springs, Pa., won the Command Sgt. Maj. Jay H. Fields NCO Leadership award.

