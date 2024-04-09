Fifteen Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldiers from around the state competed in three categories at the 2024 state Best Warrior Competition April 10-14 at Fort Indiantown Gap. The Soldiers competed in nine events designed to test their physical and mental endurance: night land navigation, a medical event, a written exam, a mystery event, weapons zero and qualification, the obstacle course, the Army Combat Fitness Test, a 12-mile ruck march, and finally, a leadership/appearance board. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zane Craig)



The competitors for NCO of the Year were:



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Matthew Brown, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team

U.S. Army Sgt. Jose Colon-Cruz, 213th Regional Support Group

U.S. Army Sgt. Nathan Enslin, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat team

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jayson Reppard, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 28th Infantry Division

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Luther Snell Jr., 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Patrick Stevens, PNG Joint Force Headquarters

U.S. Army Sgt. Brice Vukmanic, Fort Indiantown Gap Training Center

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2024 Date Posted: 04.14.2024 17:35 Photo ID: 8339754 VIRIN: 240414-Z-PU354-1002 Resolution: 5690x3669 Size: 2.3 MB Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pa. Army National Guard Soldiers compete in 2024 Best Warrior Competition [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Zane Craig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.