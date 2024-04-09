Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pa. Army National Guard Soldiers compete in 2024 Best Warrior Competition [Image 3 of 4]

    Pa. Army National Guard Soldiers compete in 2024 Best Warrior Competition

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zane Craig 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Fifteen Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldiers from around the state competed in three categories at the 2024 state Best Warrior Competition April 10-14 at Fort Indiantown Gap. The Soldiers competed in nine events designed to test their physical and mental endurance: night land navigation, a medical event, a written exam, a mystery event, weapons zero and qualification, the obstacle course, the Army Combat Fitness Test, a 12-mile ruck march, and finally, a leadership/appearance board. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zane Craig)

    The competitors for the Command Sgt. Maj. Fields award were:

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Madison Foster-Alauzen, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade
    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Chad Goodhart, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Steven Will, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    Date Taken: 04.14.2024
    Date Posted: 04.14.2024 17:35
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
    This work, Pa. Army National Guard Soldiers compete in 2024 Best Warrior Competition [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Zane Craig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

