Pa. Army National Guard Soldiers compete in 2024 Best Warrior Competition

Fifteen Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldiers from around the state competed in three categories at the 2024 state Best Warrior Competition April 10-14 at Fort Indiantown Gap. The Soldiers competed in nine events designed to test their physical and mental endurance: night land navigation, a medical event, a written exam, a mystery event, weapons zero and qualification, the obstacle course, the Army Combat Fitness Test, a 12-mile ruck march, and finally, a leadership/appearance board. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zane Craig)



The competitors for the Command Sgt. Maj. Fields award were:



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Madison Foster-Alauzen, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Chad Goodhart, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Steven Will, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

