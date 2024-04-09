2024 Best Ranger Competition Day 1

Best Ranger Competition competitors of Team 23, 1st Lt. Patrick Gorman and Warrant Officer Colin Field assigned to the101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), fast rope from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter during an urban operations event at Fort Moore, Ga., April 12, 2024. Competitor teams push themselves over three days and two nights to earn the title of “best Ranger” title during the 40th annual, David E. Grange Jr., 2024 Best Ranger Competition April 12-15. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Stephanie Snyder)

