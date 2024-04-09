Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Best Ranger Competition Day 1 [Image 4 of 5]

    2024 Best Ranger Competition Day 1

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Capt. Stephanie Snyder 

    Fort Moore Public Affairs Office

    Best Ranger Competition competitors of Team 23, 1st Lt. Patrick Gorman and Warrant Officer Colin Field assigned to the101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), fast rope from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter during an urban operations event at Fort Moore, Ga., April 12, 2024. Competitor teams push themselves over three days and two nights to earn the title of “best Ranger” title during the 40th annual, David E. Grange Jr., 2024 Best Ranger Competition April 12-15. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Stephanie Snyder)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.14.2024 12:52
    Photo ID: 8339428
    VIRIN: 240412-A-XP141-1091
    Resolution: 5464x7413
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 2024 Best Ranger Competition Day 1 [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Stephanie Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    fast rope
    UH-60
    best ranger competition
    infantryweek
    BRC2024

