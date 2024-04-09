Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Best Ranger Competition Day 1 [Image 2 of 5]

    2024 Best Ranger Competition Day 1

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Capt. Stephanie Snyder 

    Fort Moore Public Affairs Office

    1st Lt. Michael Hoffman, a soldier assigned to the 25th Infantry Division, tactically maneuvers through the Malvesti Obstacle Course's "worm pit" at Fort Moore, Ga., April 12, 2024. The Best Ranger competition is a three-day event where rangers will compete to find the best amongst the best. They will go through grueling training which tests their mental toughness, physical fitness, motivation, and technical capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Stephanie Snyder)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.14.2024 12:55
    Photo ID: 8339426
    VIRIN: 240412-A-XP141-9683
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 5.69 MB
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US
    This work, 2024 Best Ranger Competition Day 1 [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Stephanie Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    rangers
    best ranger competition
    BRC
    malvesti
    infantryweek
    brc2024

