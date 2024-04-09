2024 Best Ranger Competition Day 1

1st Lt. Michael Hoffman, a soldier assigned to the 25th Infantry Division, tactically maneuvers through the Malvesti Obstacle Course's "worm pit" at Fort Moore, Ga., April 12, 2024. The Best Ranger competition is a three-day event where rangers will compete to find the best amongst the best. They will go through grueling training which tests their mental toughness, physical fitness, motivation, and technical capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Stephanie Snyder)

