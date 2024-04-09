1st Lt. Ethan Blackie and Staff Sgt. Crispean Maldonado, soldiers assigned to the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, tactically maneuver through the Malvesti Obstacle Course's "worm pit" at Fort Moore, Ga., April 12, 2024. The Best Ranger competition is a three-day event where rangers will compete to find the best amongst the best. They will go through grueling training which tests their mental toughness, physical fitness, motivation, and technical capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Stephanie Snyder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2024 Date Posted: 04.14.2024 12:54 Photo ID: 8339427 VIRIN: 240412-A-XP141-7868 Resolution: 6743x4498 Size: 4.6 MB Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 Best Ranger Competition Day 1 [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Stephanie Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.