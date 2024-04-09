Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Yukon [Image 10 of 11]

    USS Dewey Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Yukon

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Oblander 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240329-N-CD453-1360 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 29, 2024) Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Clayton Carroll, from Biloxi, Mississippi, uses a sound-powered telephone aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) while conducting operations in the Philippine Sea, March 29. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 04.14.2024 01:54
    USS Dewey
    DDG 105
    DESRON 15
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

