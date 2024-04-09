240329-N-CD453-1243 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 29, 2024) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Bennett Evans, from Rutherfordton, North Carolina, coils a line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) while conducting operations in the Philippine Sea, March 29. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander)

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dewey Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Yukon [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.