240329-N-CD453-1342 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 29, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Tramain White, top left, from Sacramento, California, relays instructions to Sailors on the aft-missile deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) while conducting operations in the Philippine Sea, March 29. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2024 01:54
|Photo ID:
|8339120
|VIRIN:
|240329-N-CD453-1343
|Resolution:
|2761x3866
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Dewey Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Yukon [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS
