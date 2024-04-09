USS Dewey Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Yukon

240329-N-CD453-1342 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 29, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Tramain White, top left, from Sacramento, California, relays instructions to Sailors on the aft-missile deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) while conducting operations in the Philippine Sea, March 29. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander)

