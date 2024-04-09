3rd AEW showcases blood transfusion method for austere environments

U.S. Air Force Capt. Kristie Kovalenko, an emergency room trauma nurse, left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Lachat, an aerospace medical technician, center, and U.S. Air Force Maj. Richard Siersma, a flight medicine physician’s assistant, all assigned to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing, carry out a Ranger O Low Titer Whole Blood Transfusion during exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 at Tinian International Airport, Northern Mariana Islands, April 11, 2024. During a traditional blood transfusion, a donor is rendered unable to provide additional blood for 2 months. Through the ROLO method, donors are able to have their blood returned to the body if necessary. AR 24-1 uses combat representative roles and processes to deliberately target all participants as a training audience and stress the force’s capability to generate combat air power in an expeditious manner across the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten)

