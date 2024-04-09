U.S. Air Force Capt. Kristie Kovalenko, an emergency room trauma nurse assigned to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing performs a Ranger O Low Titer Whole Blood Transfusion during exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 at Tinian International Airport, Northern Mariana Islands, April 11, 2024. The ROLO method of transfusion enables medical personnel to provide life-saving care to personnel in need of transfusions while in austere environments. AR 24-1 uses combat representative roles and processes to deliberately target all participants as a training audience and stress the force’s capability to generate combat air power in an expeditious manner across the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2024 Date Posted: 04.13.2024 23:05 Photo ID: 8339071 VIRIN: 240411-F-KB004-2168 Resolution: 6703x4469 Size: 3.66 MB Location: TINIAN, MP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd AEW showcases blood transfusion method for austere environments [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.