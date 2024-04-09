U.S. Air Force Capt. Kristie Kovalenko, an emergency room trauma nurse assigned to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing performs a Ranger O Low Titer Whole Blood Transfusion during exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 at Tinian International Airport, Northern Mariana Islands, April 11, 2024. The ROLO method of transfusion enables medical personnel to provide life-saving care to personnel in need of transfusions while in austere environments. AR 24-1 uses combat representative roles and processes to deliberately target all participants as a training audience and stress the force’s capability to generate combat air power in an expeditious manner across the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2024 23:05
|Photo ID:
|8339071
|VIRIN:
|240411-F-KB004-2168
|Resolution:
|6703x4469
|Size:
|3.66 MB
|Location:
|TINIAN, MP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd AEW showcases blood transfusion method for austere environments [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
