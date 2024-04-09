Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd AEW showcases blood transfusion method for austere environments [Image 5 of 6]

    3rd AEW showcases blood transfusion method for austere environments

    TINIAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Kristie Kovalenko, an emergency room trauma nurse assigned to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing performs a Ranger O Low Titer Whole Blood Transfusion during exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 at Tinian International Airport, Northern Mariana Islands, April 11, 2024. The ROLO method of transfusion enables medical personnel to provide life-saving care to personnel in need of transfusions while in austere environments. AR 24-1 uses combat representative roles and processes to deliberately target all participants as a training audience and stress the force’s capability to generate combat air power in an expeditious manner across the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten)

    Date Posted: 04.13.2024 23:05
    Agile Reaper
    3AEWAgileReaper
    3rd Air Expeditionary Wing
    3 AEW
    AR24-1

