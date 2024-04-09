3rd AEW showcases blood transfusion method for austere environments

U.S. Air Force Capt. Kristie Kovalenko, an emergency room trauma nurse, left, performs a Ranger O Low Titer Whole Blood Transfusion on U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Lachat, an aerospace medical technician, both assigned to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing during exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 at Tinian International Airport, Northern Mariana Islands, April 11, 2024. The ROLO method of transfusion enables medical personnel to provide life-saving care to personnel in need of transfusions while in austere environments. AR 24-1 uses combat representative roles and processes to deliberately target all participants as a training audience and stress the force’s capability to generate combat air power in an expeditious manner across the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten)

Date Taken: 04.11.2024 Date Posted: 04.13.2024 Location: TINIAN, MP