Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hampton Roads Executive Roundtable Shipboard Tours [Image 8 of 8]

    Hampton Roads Executive Roundtable Shipboard Tours

    UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Evan Thompson  

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    NORFOLK, Va. (April 12, 2024) Matthew Swartz, executive director and chief of staff, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, presents certificates of appreciation to members of the Hampton Roads Executive Roundtable (HRER) following a day of tours aboard U.S. Navy vessels. Swartz hosted members of the HRER for tours onboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS New Mexico (SSN 779), and the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). The HRER is a senior forum for local leaders, industry executives, senior education officials and local elected officials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Evan Thompson)

