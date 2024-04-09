NORFOLK, Va. (April 12, 2024) Matthew Swartz, executive director and chief of staff, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, presents certificates of appreciation to members of the Hampton Roads Executive Roundtable (HRER) following a day of tours aboard U.S. Navy vessels. Swartz hosted members of the HRER for tours onboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS New Mexico (SSN 779), and the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). The HRER is a senior forum for local leaders, industry executives, senior education officials and local elected officials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Evan Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2024 Date Posted: 04.13.2024 10:43 Photo ID: 8338649 VIRIN: 240413-N-AV754-6100 Resolution: 4497x2993 Size: 5.71 MB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hampton Roads Executive Roundtable Shipboard Tours [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Evan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.