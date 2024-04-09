Hampton Roads Executive Roundtable Shipboard Tours

NORFOLK, Va. (April 12, 2024) Members of the Hampton Roads Executive Roundtable (HRER) attend a tour aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), April 12th, 2024. Matthew Swartz, executive director and chief of staff, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, hosted members of the HRER for tours onboard Porter, the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS New Mexico (SSN 779), and the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). The HRER is a senior forum for local leaders, industry executives, senior education officials and local elected officials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Evan Thompson)

Date Taken: 04.11.2024 Date Posted: 04.13.2024 by PO1 Evan Thompson