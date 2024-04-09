Hampton Roads Executive Roundtable Shipboard Tours

NORFOLK, Va. (April 12, 2024) Matthew Swartz, executive director and chief of staff, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, left, is welcomed aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) by the ship’s commanding officer, Cmdr. Joseph S. Hamilton, April 12th, 2024. Swartz hosted members of the Hampton Roads Executive Roundtable (HRER) for tours onboard Porter, the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS New Mexico (SSN 779), and the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). The HRER is a senior forum for local leaders, industry executives, senior education officials and local elected officials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Evan Thompson)

