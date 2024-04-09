PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 25, 2024) Quartermaster 3rd Class Jose Rodriguez from Gilroy, California, does maintenance on a telescopic alidade in the signal shack of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) during close quarters maneuvers while underway in the Philippine Sea, March 25. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2024 Date Posted: 04.13.2024 06:49 Photo ID: 8338504 VIRIN: 240325-N-ZS816-1019 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 19.53 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Hometown: GILROY, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Higgins Close Quarters Maneuver [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.