USS Higgins Close Quarters Maneuver

PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 25, 2024) Cmdr. Ron Jenkins, the commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) watches the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during close quarters maneuvers while underway in the Philippine Sea, March 25. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

Date Taken: 03.25.2024 Date Posted: 04.13.2024