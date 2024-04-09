Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Higgins Close Quarters Maneuver [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Higgins Close Quarters Maneuver

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 25, 2024) Cmdr. Ron Jenkins, the commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) watches the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during close quarters maneuvers while underway in the Philippine Sea, March 25. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    USS Higgins
    First to Fight
    CQM
    Daily Ops
    CTF 71/DESRON 15

