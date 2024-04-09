USS Higgins Close Quarters Maneuver

PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 25, 2024) Ensign Blake Christiansen from Hazel Green, Alabama, watches the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) from the bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) during close quarters maneuvers while underway in the Philippine Sea, March 25. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

