    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    176th Wing Chamorros Participate in Agile Reaper [Image 4 of 4]

    176th Wing Chamorros Participate in Agile Reaper

    GUAM

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Willett 

    176th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Galindo and U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Ben Morales discuss the side door closure checklist of a C-17 Globemaster, April 10, 2024, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Crucial training takes place at exercises like Agile Reaper. In Agile Reaper 24-1, the 176th Wing is part of the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing, a force package made of personnel in the 3rd Wing, 673rd Air Base Wing, 176th Wing, 477th Fighter Group, all from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, as well as units from the 15th Wing, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii; and the 168th Wing, Eielson AFB, Alaska. (Alaska Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Willett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.13.2024 01:03
    Location: GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 176th Wing Chamorros Participate in Agile Reaper [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Kelly Willett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

