176th Wing Chamorros Participate in Agile Reaper

176th Wing members look over hydraulic plans for the C-17 Globemaster April 10, 2024, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Chamorros who are permanent residents of Guam while simultaneously serving in the Alaska National Guard attended this training. Crucial training takes place at exercises like Agile Reaper. In Agile Reaper 24-1, the 176th Wing is part of the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing, a force package made of personnel in the 3rd Wing, 673rd Air Base Wing, 176th Wing, 477th Fighter Group, all from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, as well as units from the 15th Wing, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii; and the 168th Wing, Eielson AFB, Alaska. (Alaska Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Willett)

