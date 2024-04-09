176th Wing Chamorros Participate in Agile Reaper

U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Justin Bejerana, 176th Wing crew chief plugs in the C-17 Globemaster ground line to receive fuel April 10, 2024, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Crucial training takes place at exercises like Agile Reaper. In Agile Reaper 24-1, the 176th Wing is part of the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing, a force package made of personnel in the 3rd Wing, 673rd Air Base Wing, 176th Wing, 477th Fighter Group, all from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, as well as units from the 15th Wing, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii; and the 168th Wing, Eielson AFB, Alaska. (Alaska Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Willett)

