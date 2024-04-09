240412-N-ZI646-1011 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 12, 2024) Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, salutes sideboys as he departs the Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70 and Carrier Strike Group 5 change of command ceremony at U.S. Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 12. CTF 70 is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James R. Mitchell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2024 Date Posted: 04.13.2024 00:17 Photo ID: 8338436 VIRIN: 240412-N-ZI646-1011 Resolution: 3685x2633 Size: 4.21 MB Location: JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force 70, Carrier Strike Group 5 holds change of command [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.